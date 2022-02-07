Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

Meetings for the week of Feb. 7:

TODAY

Vermont State College System Audit Committee Regular Meeting, 1 p.m., Zoom, contact jen.porrier@vsc.edu for meeting information.

Vermont State College System Finance & Facilities Committee Regular Meeting, 2 p.m. or conclusion if Audit Meeting, Zoom, contact jen.porrier@vsc.edu for meeting information.

Arlington Select Board Meeting, 7 p.m., Zoom.

Southwestern Vermont Supervisory Union Policy Drafting Committee Meeting, 4:30 p.m., SVSU Central office-Upstairs Conference Room and Zoom.

Town of Shaftsbury Select Board Meeting, 6:30 p.m., Cole Hall 61 Buck Hill Rd., and Zoom.

WEDNESDAY

North Bennington Graded School District Prudential Committee Meeting, 6:30 p.m., SVSU Central Office, Upstairs Conference Room and Zoom.

