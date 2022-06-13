Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

To submit a meeting, email notice to news@benningtonbanner.com by Thursday for publication online the following Monday.

MONDAY

American Legion Auxiliary Unit 13 Executive Board, 6:45 p.m., 225 Northside Drive, Bennington.

American Legion Auxiliary Unit 13 General Membership, 7 p.m., 225 Northside Drive, Bennington.

Bennington Select Board, 6 p.m.,{span} third floor of the Bennington Fire House, 130 River Street.

TUESDAY

SVUESD Board, 5:30 p.m. at Central office or via Zoom

NBPC Board, 6:45 p.m. at Central office or via Zoom

WEDNESDAY

MAU Board, 6 p.m. at Central office or via Zoom

