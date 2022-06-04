To submit a meeting, email notice to news@benningtonbanner.com by Thursday for publication online the following Monday.
MONDAY
Policy Committee of the Southwest Vermont Regional Technical School District: 10:45 a.m., Southwest Tech or Zoom.
MAU Ag Land Committee: 4 p.m., MAUMS Sustainability Classroom or Zoom.
Arlington Select Board: 7 p.m., Town Hall or Zoom.
BOT Special Meeting: 2:30 p.m., Zoom.
Executive Committee Special Meeting: 2:45 p.m., Zoom.
Town of Shaftsbury Water Board Meeting: 6 p.m., Cole Hall, 61 Buck Hill Road.
Town of Shaftsbury Select Board Meeting: 6:30 p.m., Cole Hall, 61 Buck Hill Road.
Cannabis Control Board Meeting: 11 a.m., Zoom.
TUESDAY
Town of Bennington Development Review Board: 6:30 p.m., Bennington Fire Facility, 3rd Floor, 130 River Street.
WEDNESDAY
Board of Trustees of the Vermont Veterans’ Home: 1 p.m., Zoom.
Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union Superintendent’s Evaluation Committee Meeting: 5:30 p.m., SVSU Central Office Upstairs Conference Room or Zoom.
THURSDAY
BRSU Bargaining Council: 4 p.m., Manchester Elementary-Middle School.