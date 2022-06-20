Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

MONDAY

Arlington Select Board:, 7 p.m., Town Hall or Zoom.

Town of Shaftsbury Select Board Meeting: 6:30 p.m., Cole Hall, 61 Buck Hill Road.

TUESDAY

Readsboro School District Second Meeting:, 6 p.m., Readsboro Central School Gym and Google Meet

WEDNESDAY

Bennington Select Board: 5 p.m., third floor of the Bennington Fire House, 130 River Street.

SoVT CUD Governing Board:, 6 p.m., Zoom.

SVSU Board Meeting: 5:30 p.m., Zoom.

