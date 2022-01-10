Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

To submit a meeting, email notice to news@benningtonbanner.com by Friday for publication online the following Monday.

Meetings for the week of Jan. 10:

TODAY

Regional Governing Board of the Southwest Vermont Regional Technical School District Meeting, 10 a.m., Zoom.

Bennington Select Board Meeting, 6 p.m., Bennington Fire Facility, Multi-Purpose Room 3rd Floor, 130 River St. and Zoom.

Support our journalism. Subscribe today. →

TUESDAY

Bennington Historic Preservation Meeting, 4 p.m., Zoom

Southwestern Vermont Union Elementary School District Budget Meeting, 5 p.m., SVSU Central Office, Upstairs Conference Room and Zoom.

Southwestern Vermont Union Elementary School District Board of Directors’ Meeting, immediately following budget meeting, SVSU Central Office, Upstairs Conference Room and Zoom.

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.