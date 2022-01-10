To submit a meeting, email notice to news@benningtonbanner.com by Friday for publication online the following Monday.
Meetings for the week of Jan. 10:
TODAY
Regional Governing Board of the Southwest Vermont Regional Technical School District Meeting, 10 a.m., Zoom.
Bennington Select Board Meeting, 6 p.m., Bennington Fire Facility, Multi-Purpose Room 3rd Floor, 130 River St. and Zoom.
TUESDAY
Bennington Historic Preservation Meeting, 4 p.m., Zoom
Southwestern Vermont Union Elementary School District Budget Meeting, 5 p.m., SVSU Central Office, Upstairs Conference Room and Zoom.
Southwestern Vermont Union Elementary School District Board of Directors’ Meeting, immediately following budget meeting, SVSU Central Office, Upstairs Conference Room and Zoom.