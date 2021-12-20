Meetings for the week of Dec. 20
TODAY
Town of Shaftsbury Water Board Meeting 6 p.m. Cole Hall, 61 Buck Hill Rd.
Town of Shaftsbury Select Board Meeting 6:30 p.m., Cole Hall, 61 Buck Hill Rd.
TUESDAY
Bennington-Rutland Supervisory Union 6 p.m., Upstairs Conference Room, 6378 VT ROUTE 7A, Sunderland or Zoom
Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union Budget Meeting, 5 p.m. Upstairs Conference Room, SVSU Central Office or Zoom
Southwest Vermont Supervisory Board Meeting, immediately following the budget meeting, Upstairs Conference Room, SVSU Central Office or Zoom