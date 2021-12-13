To submit a meeting, email notice to news@benningtonbanner.com by Friday for publication online the following Monday.
TODAY
Southwest Vermont Regional Technical School District’s Superintendent Evaluation, online at 9:30 a.m., Dec. 13, via Zoom. Find the agenda and meeting links at: www.svcdc.org/board/board_minutes.php#10.
Southwest Vermont Regional Technical School District Regular Meeting, 10 a.m. Dec. 13, via Zoom. The agenda and meeting link can be found at the above website address.
Vermont State College System’s Board of Trustees, 12 p.m., Dec. 13, Zoom and Conference Room 101 at the Office of the Chancellor, 575 Stone Cutters Way, Montpelier.
Bennington Select Board, 6 p.m. Dec. 13, Fire Facility, multi-purpose room, 3rd floor, 130 River St.
TUESDAY
Bennington Historic Preservation Commission, 4 p.m. Dec. 14, Town Office, Conference Room 2, 200 South St.
THURSDAY
Safety and Equity Task Force, 4:30 Dec. 16, Fire Facility, multi-purpose room, 3rd Floor, 130 River St.