BENNINGTON — The Bennington Appalachian Trail Community Committee will be meeting on October 27 over Zoom to revisit Action Items, assign volunteers to tasks, and move forward with what’s next for the A.T. community, so we’re ready for hiking season next spring.
The meet will be over Zoom from 6 to 7 p.m. and the entire community is invited to attend. The agenda will be sent out in advance of the meeting and people interested are asked to attend and email Silvia to get on our email list.
The link for the meeting is: https://bit.ly/3DSGaOt