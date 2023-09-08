BENNINGTON — Dr. James Kalmuk, medical oncologist, has joined the Dartmouth Cancer Center at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center (SVMC).
Kalmuk holds a masters in interdisciplinary science from Roswell Park Cancer Institute and attended medical school at SUNY Update Medical University in Syracuse, N.Y. He then completed his residency in internal medicine and oncology fellowship at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, S.C.
Kalmuk has been active in oncology research and has presented and published his work extensively.
“I am pleased and excited to welcome Dr. Kalmuk as the newest member of the team, comprised of knowledgeable and caring professionals," said Dr. Matt Vernon, radiation oncologist and Medical Director of the Dartmouth Cancer Center at SVMC. "I anticipate he will further enhance the culture of compassionate excellence we work to provide. He comes prepared to help us advance the mission, vision, and values shared by SVMC and Dartmouth Health.”
SVMC Chief Medical Officer Trey Dobson added, “Dr. Kalmuk joins an exceptional group of highly skilled professionals who work collaboratively with the specialists at the Dartmouth Cancer Center in Lebanon, one of only three NCI-Designated comprehensive cancer centers in New England. At SVMC, providing the highest quality care and compassion are not just goals but everyday realities. Dr. Kalmuk will be an excellent addition.”