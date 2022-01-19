BENNINGTON — Southwestern Vermont Health Care’s 'Medical Matters Weekly' talk show with Dr. Trey Dobson is pleased to welcome Lorna Mattern, executive director of United Counseling Service.
The program is scheduled for at noon on Jan. 26.
Mattern directs program planning and development, staff supervision, financial planning, resource development, policy development and contract negotiations at UCS.
She joined United Counseling Services in 1990 to expand the intensive and wrap-around services for children, youth and families. In 2004 she became the director of the Youth and Family Services Division and was responsible for the clinical and administrative oversight of the agency’s system of care for children and families. In 2016, Mattern was appointed executive director. In addition to being a member of the Vermont Care Partners Centers of Excellence Committee and Project Catalyst, she serves as a member of the United Health Alliance Board.
The show is produced with cooperation from Catamount Access Television. Viewers can see Medical Matters Weekly on facebook.com/svmedicalcenter and facebook.com/CATTVBennington. The show is also available to view or download as a podcast on www.svhealthcare.org/medicalmatters. After the program, the video will be available on area public access television stations.
Medical Matters Weekly is an interactive, medical-themed talk show hosted by Dobson. Topics include behavioral health, food insecurity, equitable care, and the opioid crisis.