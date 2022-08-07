BENNINGTON -- Sheehan Fisher, PhD, is an associate professor and clinical psychologist at Northwestern University, Feinberg School of Medicine, and the next guest on Medical Matters Weekly at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11.
The show is produced by Southwestern Vermont Health Care (SVHC) with cooperation from Catamount Access Television (CAT-TV). Viewers can view on facebook.com/svmedicalcenter and facebook.com/CATTVBennington. The show is also available to view or download as a podcast on svhealthcare.org/medicalmatters.
Fisher’s research career focuses on the effects of parental mental health on infant/child health outcomes, with a specialization in the emerging field of father mental health. Fisher’s research dovetails with his perinatal clinical practice, including being an individual and couples therapist for perinatal families and the clinical director of the Fathers’ Mental Health Specialty Clinic. He aims for his research to optimize the health and effectiveness of the parental team and to positively influence the child health trajectory starting from infancy.
Medical Matters Weekly features the innovative personalities who drive positive change within health care and related professions. The show addresses all aspects of creating and maintaining a healthy lifestyle for all, including food and nutrition, housing, diversity and inclusion, groundbreaking medical care, exercise, mental health, the environment, research, and government. The show is broadcast on Facebook Live, YouTube, and all podcast platforms.
After the program, the video is available on area public access television stations CAT-TV (Comcast channel 1075) and GNAT-TV's (Comcast channel 1074), as well as on public access stations throughout the United States.