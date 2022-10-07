BENNINGTON — Medical Matters Weekly's guest on Wednesday is Kara Richardson Whitely, an author, adviser and influencer who inspires people of all sizes and abilities to get outside and live in the now. The show airs on Facebook at noon.
Richardson Whitely wrote the memoir "Gorge: My Journey Up Kilimanjaro at 300 Pounds," which is being made into a movie produced by and starring "This Is Us" actress, Chrissy Metz. She also wrote "Fat Woman on the Mountain" and "The Weight of Being." She has partnered with brands like L.L. Bean, Columbia, Keen and Discover Puerto Rico to showcase diversity and inclusion, and build positive brand sentiment in the plus-sized community. She contributes to Backpacker magazine, presents to such companies as Pfizer, Google and Uber, and serves on Come Alive Outside’s board of directors.
The show is produced by Southwestern Vermont Health Care with cooperation from Catamount Access Television. Viewers can view on facebook.com/svmedicalcenter and facebook.com/CATTVBennington. Medical Matters is also available to view or download as a podcast on svhealthcare.org/medicalmatters.
The show is broadcast on Facebook, YouTube and all podcast platforms. After the program, the video is available on area public access television stations CAT-TV (Comcast channel 1075) and GNAT-TV's (Comcast channel 1074), as well as on public access stations throughout the U.S.