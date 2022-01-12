BENNINGTON — Southwestern Vermont Health Care’s Medical Matters Weekly with Dr. Trey Dobson will feature Lynda Monk, expert in journaling for health, in its upcoming episode.
The video is slotted for 12 p.m. on Jan. 19. Monk is a registered social worker, an expert in journaling for health and director of the International Association for Journal Writing.
The show is produced with cooperation from Catamount Access Television. Viewers can see Medical Matters Weekly on facebook.com/svmedicalcenter and facebook.com/CATTVBennington. The show is also available to view or download a podcast on www.svhealthcare.org/medicalmatters.
Monk has worked specifically with cancer patients who can use journaling for comfort and self-care, and with health care workers managing the symptoms of burnout. Monk regularly teaches, writes, and speaks on the healing and transformational power of journaling and expressive writing. She lives with her family in Canada.
After the program, the video will be available on area public access television stations. On CAT-TV, viewers will find the show on channel 1075 at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, 1:30 p.m. Monday, 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 7:30 a.m. Friday and 7 p.m. Saturday. GNAT-TV's Comcast channel 1074 airs the program at 8 a.m. Monday, 9 p.m. Wednesday, and 1 p.m. Saturday.
Medical Matters Weekly is an interactive, guest-driven, medical-themed talk show hosted by Dr. Trey Dobson. It provides a behind-the-scenes perspective on health care and the interesting personalities that drive positive change within the industry and its surrounding professions.