BENNINGTON -- John Sayles, CEO of the Vermont Foodbank, is the next guest on Medical Matters Weekly at 12 p.m. on Wednesday.
The show is produced by Southwestern Vermont Health Care (SVHC) with cooperation from Catamount Access Television (CAT-TV). Viewers can see Medical Matters Weekly on facebook.com/svmedicalcenter and facebook.com/CATTVBennington. The show is also available to view or download as a podcast on www.svhealthcare.org/medicalmatters.
Sayles joined the Vermont Foodbank as the CEO in March of 2009 after serving 10 years in senior appointed positions with the State of Vermont at the Department of Public Service and Agency of Natural Resources. He is a currently a member of the boards of Feeding America, One Care Vermont, the Vermont Health Foundation, and the Vermont Business Roundtable.
Medical Matters Weekly features the innovative personalities who drive positive change within health care and related professions. The show addresses all aspects of creating and maintaining a healthy lifestyle for all, including food and nutrition, housing, diversity and inclusion, groundbreaking medical care, exercise, mental health, the environment, research, and government. The show is broadcast on Facebook Live, YouTube, and all podcast platforms.
After the program, the video is available on area public access television stations CAT-TV (Comcast channel 1075) and GNAT-TV's (Comcast channel 1074), as well as on public access stations throughout the United States.