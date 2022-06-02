BENNINGTON -- Kevin Mazuzan, executive director of the American Red Cross in Vermont, will be the next guest on Medical Matters Weekly at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, June 8. The show will address the broad spectrum of work the American Red Cross does in Vermont communities.
The show is produced by Southwestern Vermont Health Care (SVHC) with cooperation from Catamount Access Television (CAT-TV). Viewers can see Medical Matters Weekly on facebook.com/svmedicalcenter and facebook.com/CATTVBennington. The show is also available to view or download as a podcast on svhealthcare.org/medicalmatters.
Mazuzan joined the American Red Cross in August 2015 as the disaster workforce engagement manager for the New Hampshire-Vermont Region. He was named executive director of the Vermont Chapter in March 2016. In that role, his key responsibilities include: ensuring the delivery of program excellence; initiating and fostering an environment of collaboration and partnership with government entities, community-based groups, and private sector agencies; and supporting the development of revenue-generating strategies. Mazusan served in the Fire Department of New York as a paramedic for 11 years and then as an officer, earning the rank of captain in 2014.
Medical Matters Weekly features the innovative personalities who drive positive change within health care and related professions. The show addresses all aspects of creating and maintaining a healthy lifestyle for all, including food and nutrition, housing, diversity and inclusion, groundbreaking medical care, exercise, mental health, the environment, research, and government. The show is broadcast on Facebook Live, YouTube, and all podcast platforms.
After the program, the video is available on area public access television stations CAT-TV (Comcast channel 1075) and GNAT-TV's (Comcast channel 1074), as well as on public access stations throughout the United States.