BENNINGTON -- Matthew Vernon, MD -- a radiation oncologist, medical director of the Southwestern Vermont Regional Cancer Center, and an avid road and adventure racer -- will be the next guest on Medical Matters Weekly today at 12 p.m.
The show is produced by Southwestern Vermont Health Care (SVHC) with cooperation from Catamount Access Television (CAT-TV). Viewers can see Medical Matters Weekly on facebook.com/svmedicalcenter and facebook.com/CATTVBennington. The show is also available to view or download as a podcast on svhealthcare.org/medicalmatters.
Vernon has been instrumental in procuring advanced technology for cancer treatment in southern Vermont, including a linear accelerator. The device delivers treatment with greater accuracy and fewer side effects. Similarly, he helped introduce hippocampal sparing radiation, which helps patients with metastatic brain tumors retain thinking and short-term memory function typically lost with full-brain radiation. A third innovation, tumor-treating fields, slows the growth of primary brain cancer in ways that can extend life and improve quality of life for patients.
Vernon received his medical degree at the Medical College of Wisconsin and completed his residency in the Department of Therapeutic Radiology at the University of Minnesota. He is certified by the American Board of Radiology.
Medical Matters Weekly features the innovative personalities who drive positive change within health care and related professions. The show addresses all aspects of creating and maintaining a healthy lifestyle for all, including food and nutrition, housing, diversity and inclusion, groundbreaking medical care, exercise, mental health, the environment, research, and government. The show is broadcast on Facebook Live, YouTube, and all podcast platforms.
After the program, the video is available on area public access television stations CAT-TV (Comcast channel 1075) and GNAT-TV's (Comcast channel 1074), as well as on public access stations throughout the United States.