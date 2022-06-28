BENNINGTON -- Shaun McNiff, PhD -- artist, art therapist, professor, and author -- is the next guest on Medical Matters Weekly. Viewers are invited to tune in at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, July 6. The show will address the power of art as a component of health and wellbeing in addition to the mental and physical healing processes.
The show is produced by Southwestern Vermont Health Care (SVHC) with cooperation from Catamount Access Television (CAT-TV). Viewers can view on facebook.com/svmedicalcenter and facebook.com/CATTVBennington. The show is also available to view or download as a podcast on svhealthcare.org/medicalmatters.
Shaun McNiff is author of Imagination in Action: Secrets for Unleashing Creative Expression; Trust the Process: An Artist's Guide to Letting Go; Art Heals; Art as Medicine; Integrating the Arts in Therapy; Art-Based Research; Art as Research and other books. An exhibiting painter who has had a seminal influence on the areas of creativity enhancement, arts and healing, and art-based research, he has lectured and taught throughout the world. McNiff has received various honors and awards including the Lifetime Achievement Award of the Journal of Applied Arts and Health and the Honorary Life Member Award of the American Art Therapy Association. He established the first integrated arts in therapy and education graduate training program at Lesley University from which the field of expressive arts therapy emerged.
Medical Matters Weekly features the innovative personalities who drive positive change within health care and related professions. The show addresses all aspects of creating and maintaining a healthy lifestyle for all, including food and nutrition, housing, diversity and inclusion, groundbreaking medical care, exercise, mental health, the environment, research, and government. The show is broadcast on Facebook Live, YouTube, and all podcast platforms.
After the program, the video is available on area public access television stations CAT-TV (Comcast channel 1075) and GNAT-TV's (Comcast channel 1074), as well as on public access stations throughout the United States.