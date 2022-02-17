BENNINGTON — Southwestern Vermont Health Care’s (SVHC) Medical Matters Weekly with Dr. Trey Dobson will host Lea Davison, an Olympic mountain biker, at noon on Wednesday, Feb. 23.
The show is produced with cooperation from Catamount Access Television (CAT-TV). Viewers can see Medical Matters Weekly on facebook.com/svmedicalcenter and facebook.com/CATTVBennington. The show is also available to view or download a podcast on www.svhealthcare.org/medicalmatters.
Davison is a two-time Olympian from Jericho, Vt. She is a graduate of Middlebury College, where she competed as a downhill ski racer. She began mountain bike racing in 2001. Her career highlights include a silver medal at the 2016 World Championships, bronze medal at the 2014 World Championships, and 3rd overall in the 2015 World Cup series.
Her passion is getting the next generation of females riding mountain bikes, which is why she co-founded Little Bellas, a “mentoring on mountain bikes” program for girls. She continues her work with the Little Bellas through the Pro Ambassador Program.
After the program, the video will be available on area public access television stations. On CAT-TV, viewers will find the show on channel 1075 at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, 1:30 p.m. Monday, 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 7:30 a.m. Friday, and 7 p.m. Saturday. GNAT-TV’s Comcast channel 1074 airs the program at 8 a.m. Monday, 9 p.m. Wednesday, and 1 p.m. Saturday.
Medical Matters Weekly is an interactive, multiplatform, guest-driven, medical-themed talk show hosted by Dr. Trey Dobson. It provides a behind-the-scenes perspective on health care and the interesting personalities that drive positive change within the industry and its surrounding professions.