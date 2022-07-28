BENNINGTON — Dr. Jennifer Davis is a critical care pediatrician, a lifestyle medicine physician, and the next guest on Medical Matters Weekly at noon on Wednesday.
The show is produced by Southwestern Vermont Health Care (SVHC), with cooperation from Catamount Access Television (CAT-TV). Viewers can watch on facebook.com/svmedicalcenter and facebook.com/CATTVBennington. The show is also available to view or download as a podcast on svhealthcare.org/medicalmatters.
Known as Dr. Jenn, Davis completed her undergraduate studies at Wellesley College, where she majored in philosophy. She earned her medical doctorate at New York Medical College and completed one year of General Surgery at Indiana University Medical Center before discovering a love of pediatrics. She completed a pediatric residency at Westchester Medical Center and fellowship training in Pediatric Critical Care at Montefiore Medical Center, both in New York.
In addition, Davis earned a Plant-Based Nutrition Certificate at the T. Colin Campbell Center for Nutrition Studies and became board certified in Lifestyle Medicine. She enjoys cooking and running long-distance races.
Medical Matters Weekly features guests who drive positive change within health care and related professions. The show addresses all aspects of creating and maintaining a healthy lifestyle for all, including food and nutrition, housing, diversity and inclusion, groundbreaking medical care, exercise, mental health, the environment, research, and government. The show is broadcast on Facebook Live, YouTube, and all podcast platforms.
