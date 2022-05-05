BENNINGTON -- Physiatrist and Wellness Coach Dr. Beth Frates will discuss the specialty of lifestyle medicine and how it can help patients approach health problems from a different angle on the next Medical Matters Weekly at 12 p.m. next Wednesday.
The show is produced by Southwestern Vermont Health Care (SVHC) with cooperation from Catamount Access Television (CAT-TV). Viewers can see Medical Matters Weekly on facebook.com/svmedicalcenter and facebook.com/CATTVBennington. The show is also available to view or download as a podcast on www.svhealthcare.org/medicalmatters.
Frates is an award-winning assistant clinical professor at Harvard Medical School, director of Lifestyle Medicine and Wellness for the Department of Surgery at Mass General Hospital, and president-elect of the American College of Lifestyle Medicine. In addition, she has her own Lifestyle Medicine consulting/coaching practice, where she sees patients individually and in groups.
Frates has co-authored many books and courses, including The Lifestyle Medicine Handbook: An Introduction to the Power of Healthy Habits, which was ranked in the top 20 by Book Authority for medical books released in 2018; Lifestyle Medicine 101, a full college curriculum with 12 weeks of PowerPoints and a teacher’s manual, which is free and accessible through the ACLM website; The Teen Lifestyle Medicine Handbook, published in October 2020; and the PAVING the Path to Wellness Workbook: A Guide to Thriving with a Healthy Body, Peaceful Mind and Joyful Heart.
Medical Matters Weekly addresses all aspects of creating and maintaining a healthy lifestyle, including food and nutrition, housing, diversity and inclusion, groundbreaking medical care, exercise, mental health, the environment, research, and government. The show is broadcast on Facebook Live, YouTube, and all podcast platforms.
After the program, the video is available on area public access television stations CAT-TV (Comcast channel 1075) and GNAT-TV's (Comcast channel 1074), as well as on public access stations throughout the United States.