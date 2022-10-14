BENNINGTON — The next guest on Medical Matters Weekly is Mariella Filbin, a leading researcher who is working to find a cure for children’s brain tumors. The show airs on Facebook Live at noon on Wednesday.
Filbin is the co-director for Research for the Pediatric-Neurooncology Program at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Boston Children’s Hospital. She earned her doctoral degrees in biochemistry and molecular biology from the Medical University of Graz, Austria. After a pediatric residency at Boston Children’s Hospital, she completed a fellowship in pediatric hematology/oncology at the Dana-Farber/Boston Children’s Cancer and Blood Disorders Center. She joined the faculty at Dana-Farber/Boston Children’s as a pediatric neuro-oncologist in July 2017.
The Filbin Lab at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute studies pediatric brain tumors.
The show is produced by Southwestern Vermont Health Care with cooperation from Catamount Access Television. Viewers can view on facebook.com/svmedicalcenter and facebook.com/CATTVBennington. The show is also available to view or download as a podcast on svhealthcare.org/medicalmatters.
