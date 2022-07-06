BENNINGTON — Nathan McKeen is the director of Vermont’s State Parks and the next guest on Medical Matters Weekly. Viewers are invited to tune in at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, July 13, and learn about all of the wellness and other fun opportunities available through the parks system.
The show is produced by Southwestern Vermont Health Care (SVHC) with cooperation from Catamount Access Television (CAT-TV). Viewers can view on facebook.com/svmedicalcenter and facebook.com/CATTVBennington. The show is also available to view or download as a podcast on svhealthcare.org/medicalmatters.
McKeen studied forestry at the University of Maine and has worked for State Parks systems in Connecticut and Vermont. He served for 2.5 years in Senegal, West Africa, with the Peace Corps. He began his career with Vermont Department of Forests, Parks, and Recreation as a park manager at Little River State Park in Waterbury. Since then, he has held various leadership positions in both the Parks Division and the Forestry Division. In addition, he has served multiple years on his local school board and conservation commission.
Medical Matters Weekly features the innovative personalities who drive positive change within health care and related professions. The show addresses all aspects of creating and maintaining a healthy lifestyle for all, including food and nutrition, housing, diversity and inclusion, groundbreaking medical care, exercise, mental health, the environment, research, and government. The show is broadcast on Facebook Live, YouTube, and all podcast platforms.
After the program, the video is available on area public access television stations CAT-TV (Comcast channel 1075) and GNAT-TV’s (Comcast channel 1074), as well as on public access stations throughout the United States.