BENNINGTON — Southwestern Vermont Health Care’s Medical Matters Weekly with Dr. Trey Dobson is pleased to welcome Adam Pruett, MD, MPH, at noon on Wednesday. He is a psychiatrist at Taconic Psychiatry in Manchester, which offers treatment for ADHD, anxiety, bipolar disorder, depression and trauma. It is among the first practices to offer ketamine-assisted therapy.
Pruett completed medical school at the University of Alabama and a residency at Emory University. He completed an immersive year-long fellowship with the Integrative Psychiatry Institute focusing on integrative psychiatry, which aims to resolve the underlying causes of mental illness.
The show is produced with cooperation from Catamount Access Television. Viewers can see Medical Matters Weekly on facebook.com/svmedicalcenter and facebook.com/CATTVBennington. The show is also available to view or download a podcast on www.svhealthcare.org/medicalmatters.