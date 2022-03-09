image001.jpg

Medical Matters Weekly is pleased to welcome Kim Warren, the health advocate for the Southwestern Vermont Medical Center’s Community Care Team at 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

 Provided photo
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

BENNINGTON — Southwestern Vermont Health Care’s Medical Matters Weekly with Dr. Trey Dobson is pleased to welcome Kim Warren, the health advocate for the Southwestern Vermont Medical Center’s Community Care Team, an award-winning program that helps support people seeking Emergency Care, at 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

Warren started at SVMC in 2001. She has worked as a patient coordinator, mammography tech assistance and as an administrator of the Screening, Brief Intervention & Referral to Treatment program in the Emergency Department. In her current role, she facilitates the Community Care Team.

Viewers can see Medical Matters Weekly on facebook.com/svmedicalcenter and facebook.com/CATTVBennington. The show is also available to download on svhealthcare.org/medicalmatters.

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.