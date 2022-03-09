BENNINGTON — Southwestern Vermont Health Care’s Medical Matters Weekly with Dr. Trey Dobson is pleased to welcome Kim Warren, the health advocate for the Southwestern Vermont Medical Center’s Community Care Team, an award-winning program that helps support people seeking Emergency Care, at 3 p.m. on Wednesday.
Warren started at SVMC in 2001. She has worked as a patient coordinator, mammography tech assistance and as an administrator of the Screening, Brief Intervention & Referral to Treatment program in the Emergency Department. In her current role, she facilitates the Community Care Team.
Viewers can see Medical Matters Weekly on facebook.com/svmedicalcenter and facebook.com/CATTVBennington. The show is also available to download on svhealthcare.org/medicalmatters.