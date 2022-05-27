BENNINGTON -- Arwen Turner, the executive director of Come Alive Outside, will be the next guest on Medical Matters Weekly at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, June 1. Come Alive Outside is a non-profit organization that inspires collaborative community systems and creates awareness, intention and opportunity for people to live healthier lives outside.
The show is produced by Southwestern Vermont Health Care (SVHC) with cooperation from Catamount Access Television (CAT-TV). Viewers can see Medical Matters Weekly on facebook.com/svmedicalcenter and facebook.com/CATTVBennington. The show is also available to view or download as a podcast on svhealthcare.org/medicalmatters.
Turner earned a bachelor’s in literature from the University of California, Santa Cruz. She worked for 10 years for the Girl Scouts, first as the director of membership, program, and adult development Girl Scouts of California's Central Coast and then as one of the directors of USA Girl Scouts Overseas. For nearly four years Arwen directed the Girl Scout Program for 15 U.S military installations in Japan and South Korea. Additionally, she oversaw the logistics, operations, and fund development for all of the US Girl Scout Committees in Okinawa, Japan, and South Korea. For nearly five years, Turner was the chief operating officer of Project HEAL, an organization that brings access to treatment and support to those suffering from eating disorders. She has been with Come Alive Outside for nearly three years.
Medical Matters Weekly features the innovative personalities who drive positive change within health care and related professions. The show addresses all aspects of creating and maintaining a healthy lifestyle for all, including food and nutrition, housing, diversity and inclusion, groundbreaking medical care, exercise, mental health, the environment, research, and government. The show is broadcast on Facebook Live, YouTube, and all podcast platforms.
After the program, the video is available on area public access television stations CAT-TV (Comcast channel 1075) and GNAT-TV's (Comcast channel 1074), as well as on public access stations throughout the United States.