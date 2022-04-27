BENNINGTON -- Adam Cohen, MD, the chair of Emergency Medicine and the medical director for the Emergency Department at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center (SVMC), part of Southwestern Vermont Health Care (SVHC), will discuss the renovation and expansion of the emergency department and why emergency services are essential for a community on the next Medical Matters Weekly at noon on Wednesday.
The show is produced by SVHC, with cooperation from Catamount Access Television (CAT-TV). Viewers can see Medical Matters Weekly on facebook.com/svmedicalcenter and facebook.com/CATTVBennington. The show is also available to view or download as a podcast on www.svhealthcare.org/medicalmatters.
Cohen received his medical degree at the State University of New York Medical Center in Brooklyn, a graduate degree in physiology from Hahnemann University in Pennsylvania, and a bachelor’s in psychobiology from Binghampton University in New York. He completed his residency training in a combined Internal Medicine and Emergency Medicine program at Allegheny General Hospital in Pennsylvania. He is certified by the American Board of Emergency Medicine.
Medical Matters Weekly features the innovative personalities who drive positive change within health care and related professions. The show addresses all aspects of creating and maintaining a healthy lifestyle for all, including food and nutrition, housing, diversity and inclusion, groundbreaking medical care, exercise, mental health, the environment, research, and government. The show is broadcast on Facebook Live, YouTube, and all podcast platforms.
After the program, the video is available on area public access television stations CAT-TV (Comcast channel 1075) and GNAT-TV's (Comcast channel 1074), as well as on public access stations throughout the United States.