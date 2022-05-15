BENNINGTON -- Dartmouth Health’s new Vice President of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging Teresa Malcolm, MD, will be the next guest on Medical Matters Weekly at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, May 18.
The show is produced by Southwestern Vermont Health Care (SVHC) with cooperation from Catamount Access Television (CAT-TV). Viewers can see Medical Matters Weekly on facebook.com/svmedicalcenter and facebook.com/CATTVBennington. The show is also available to view or download as a podcast on svhealthcare.org/medicalmatters.
Malcolm served most recently as chief executive officer at the coaching firm Master Physician Leaders. She also currently serves as associate program director for the American Medical Women’s Association’s Leadership Certification Program. She is a professional certified coach by the International Coaching Federation and is certified to coach executives and healthcare teams to build cultures of inclusion. As the vice president of DEIB, Malcolm will develop and lead an interdisciplinary and cross-departmental office and will be responsible for integrating DEIB values into all aspects of Dartmouth Health’s culture, goals, metrics, and strategic operating plan.
While serving as a chief medical officer at Banner Health in Phoenix, Ariz., from 2016 to 2019, Malcolm provided clinical leadership to a tertiary care center offering inpatient, emergent, and same-day services provided by more than 1,000 specialty physicians, more than 300 advanced care providers and 1,500 associates to meet the needs of a growing community. While in this role, Malcolm directly participated in organizational planning and decision making and was the sole physician member of Banner Health’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Council. During her involvement on the council, diversity increased significantly at all levels, and team member resource groups provided support to veterans, women in leadership, and multicultural and LGBTQ+ communities.
