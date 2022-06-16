BENNINGTON — Ada D. Stewart, MD, FAAFP, is the board chair of the American Academy of Family Physicians and the next guest on Medical Matters Weekly. Viewers are invited to tune in at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22.
The show is produced by Southwestern Vermont Health Care (SVHC) with cooperation from Catamount Access Television (CAT-TV). Viewers can see Medical Matters Weekly on facebook.com/svmedicalcenter and facebook.com/CATTVBennington. The show is also available to view or download as a podcast on svhealthcare.org/medicalmatters.
Since 2012, Stewart has served as a family physician with Cooperative Health in Columbia, South Carolina, as lead provider and HIV specialist. From 2003 to 2012, Stewart served as chief medical officer and HIV specialist at the Richland Community Health Care Association in Eastover and Columbia, South Carolina. In the aftermath of Sept. 11, 2001, Stewart enlisted in the U.S. Army Reserves, where she continues to serve and has achieved the rank of Colonel.
In addition to her national role with AAFP, Stewart has served in many state and local leadership positions, including for the South Carolina Academy of Family Physicians. Among many honors, she was named to the Presidential Advisory Council on HIV/AIDS in 2019 and still serves on that council.
Stewart earned her bachelor’s degree in pharmacy from Ohio Northern University in Ada, Ohio, and her medical degree at the Medical College of Ohio. She completed her family medicine residency training at Palmetto Richland Memorial Hospital in Columbia, South Carolina. Stewart has also earned additional certification in HIV care from the American Academy of HIV Medicine and is certified as a hospice medical director by the Hospice Medical Director Certification Board.
The AAFP represents 127,600 physicians and medical students nationwide and advocates on behalf of family physicians and patients to inspire positive change in the U.S. health care system.