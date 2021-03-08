BENNINGTON — Southwestern Vermont Health Care’s "Medical Matters Weekly with Dr. Trey Dobson," a weekly interactive, multiplatform medical-themed talk show, will feature Michael Calderwood, MD, a specialist in infectious disease and international health, as a guest on Wednesday.
The program will focus on what the past year has taught them about pandemics and when they predict this pandemic will end. In addition, they will address other pressing topics in the field of infectious disease.
To contribute questions in advance of the show, e-mail wellness@svhealthcare.org or post to Facebook with #SVHCMedicalMattersWeekly.
The show is produced with cooperation from Catamount Access Television and airs live at 2 p.m. on Wednesdays. Viewers can see "Medical Matters Weekly" live on Facebook at facebook.com/svmedicalcenter and facebook.com/CATTVBennington. Those viewing on Facebook will be able to contribute questions through the chat function.
After the program, the video will be available on area public access television stations. On CAT-TV, viewers will find the show on channel 1075 at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, 1:30 p.m. Monday, 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 7:30 a.m. Friday, and 7 p.m. Saturday. Videos and podcasts are on svhealthcare.org/MedicalMatters, as well as Youtube and on many podcast-hosting platforms, respectively.
Calderwood is the chief quality officer at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center. He has served, since 2019, as the associate chief quality officer for Dartmouth-Hitchcock. He is an active clinician in the Section of Infectious Disease and International Health, and has been actively engaged over the past year in the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health system response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Calderwood is a leading source of infectious disease information for regional media and has been featured on Becker’s Healthcare Podcast.
Dobson, the program’s host, is an emergency medicine physician with Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health and serves as chief medical officer for Southwestern Vermont Medical Center in Bennington. He is an instructor of emergency medicine at Dartmouth Geisel School of Medicine and a member of the board of trustees of Dartmouth-Hitchcock.