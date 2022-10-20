BENNINGTON — Rheumatologist Matthew Stanishewski is next week’s guest on Medical Matters Weekly. He practices with SVMC Rheumatology, part of Southwestern Vermont Medical Center, in Bennington. The show airs on Facebook Live at noon on Wednesday.
Stanishewski earned his medical degree from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and most recently served as a Fellow in Rheumatology at Roger Williams Medical Center, Rhode Island Hospital, and the VA Medical Center in Providence. He also worked as a clinical trial investigator with the Center for Medical Research, also in Providence. He is a member of the American College of Physicians and the American College of Osteopathic Internists. In addition, he is a member of the American College of Rheumatology and the New England Rheumatism Society.
Stanishewski sees patients in suite 307 of the Medical Office Building at 140 Hospital Dr.
The show is produced by Southwestern Vermont Health Care (SVHC) with cooperation from Catamount Access Television (CAT-TV). Viewers can view on facebook.com/svmedicalcenter and facebook.com/CATTVBennington. The show is also available to view or download as a podcast on svhealthcare.org/medicalmatters.
After the program, the video is available on area public access television stations CAT-TV (Comcast channel 1075) and GNAT-TV’s (Comcast channel 1074), as well as on public access stations throughout the United States.