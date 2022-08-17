BENNINGTON — The next guest on Medical Matters Weekly is Kathleen Martin Ginis, a leading exercise behavioral scientist who has been the principal investigator on more than $11 million in exercise psychology research and a source for countless national publications, including The New York Times; O, The Oprah Magazine; and Shape Magazine, among others. The show airs on Facebook Live at 12 p.m. on Aug. 24.
The show is produced by Southwestern Vermont Health Care with cooperation from Catamount Access Television . Viewers can view on facebook.com/svmedicalcenter and facebook.com/CATTVBennington. The show is also available to view or download as a podcast on svhealthcare.org/medicalmatters.
Martin Ginis is the Reichwald Family University of British Columbia Southern Medical Program chair in preventive medicine. She also has researched and taught within the Department of Kinesiology at McMaster University, and was the founding director of SCI Action Canada Lab, a national alliance of community organizations and university researchers working together to advance physical activity participation in people living with spinal cord injuries.
Medical Matters Weekly features the innovative personalities who drive positive change within health care and related professions. The show addresses all aspects of creating and maintaining a healthy lifestyle for all, including food and nutrition, housing, diversity and inclusion, groundbreaking medical care, exercise, mental health, the environment, research and government. The show is broadcast on Facebook Live, YouTube and all podcast platforms. After the program, the video is available on area public access television stations CAT-TV (Comcast channel 1075) and GNAT-TV’s (Comcast channel 1074), as well as on public access stations throughout the U. S.