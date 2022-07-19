BENNINGTON — Dr. Tess Wiskel, a climate and human health fellow with the Harvard Center for Climate, Health and Global Environment, will be a guest on Medical Matters Weekly at noon on July 27.
Wiskel, an emergency physician and a graduate of the Brown University Emergency Medicine Residency Program and the University of Chicago Pritzker School of Medicine, has centered her career on improving care for at-risk populations, locally and globally. During medical school and residency, she conducted research, education and advocacy focusing on global and women’s health, including developing an accident and emergency HIV-testing program in Belize and an educational elective in reproductive health in emergency care.
Treating the environmental impacts of health on her patients has motivated Wiskel’s current efforts to address the effects of climate change on health, continuing to focus on at-risk populations. She is a member of the Medical Society Consortium on Climate and Health and a board member for Physicians for Social Responsibility Pennsylvania.
Medical Matters Weekly is a show produced by Southwestern Vermont Health Care with cooperation from Catamount Access Television. Viewers can watch on facebook.com/svmedicalcenter and facebook.com/CATTVBennington. The show is also available to view or download as a podcast on svhealthcare.org/medicalmatters. The program features personalities who drive positive change within health care and related professions. The show addresses all aspects of creating and maintaining a healthy lifestyle for all, including food and nutrition, housing, diversity and inclusion, groundbreaking medical care, exercise, mental health, the environment, research and government.
After the program, the video is available on area public access television stations CAT-TV (Comcast channel 1075) and GNAT-TV’s (Comcast channel 1074), as well as on public access stations throughout the U.S.