BENNINGTON — Southwestern Vermont Health Care’s "Medical Matters Weekly with Dr. Trey Dobson," a weekly interactive, multiplatform medical-themed talk show, will feature Kevin Curtis, MD, as a guest on Wednesday.
Curtis is the medical director of Connected Care and the Center for Telehealth at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health and an associate professor of Emergency Medicine at the Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth. The two will discuss telemedicine before, during, and after the pandemic and the future of medicine.
The show is produced with cooperation from Catamount Access Television CAT-TV and airs live at 2 p.m. on Wednesdays. Viewers can see Medical Matters Weekly live on Facebook at facebook.com/svmedicalcenter and facebook.com/CATTVBennington. Those viewing on Facebook will be able to contribute questions through the chat function.
Curtis received his bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from Clarkson University in 1984 and worked as an aerospace engineer for McDonnell Douglas Astronautics. In 1991, he obtained his MD from the Georgetown University School of Medicine and served in the Navy as a lieutenant commander and general medical officer. Curtis completed his Emergency Medicine Residency in 1998 at the George Washington University Medical Center followed by an Emergency Medicine Foundation Research Fellowship.
Prior to coming to Dartmouth-Hitchcock in 2002, Curtis was member of the Emergency Medicine faculty at the University of Pennsylvania, splitting time between clinical practice and research on mechanisms of cerebral ischemia after cardiac arrest. He cofounded the D-H Emergency Medicine Residency Program and served as its initial program director. In 2013, he received his master’s in Health Care Delivery Science from the Tuck School of Business and the Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth.
While at Dartmouth-Hitchcock, Curtis has also served as the Emergency Medicine research director, the assistant medical director of Emergency Services, and the medical director of TeleEmergency.
Dobson, the program’s host, is an Emergency Medicine physician with Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health and serves as Chief Medical Officer for Southwestern Vermont Medical Center in Bennington.