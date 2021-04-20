BENNINGTON — Orthopedic surgeon Michaela Schneiderbauer, MD, will appear as a guest on Southwestern Vermont Health Care's "Medical Matters with Dr. Trey Dobson" on Wednesday, April 21. The show will air live at 4:30 p.m., and will be available at facebook.com/svmedicalcenter and facebook.com/CATTVBennington. Those viewing on Facebook will be able to contribute questions in real time through the chat function.
Schneiderbauer, who leads the Orthopedics Department at SVMC, and Dobson, the hospital's chief medical officer, will discuss local innovations in orthopedic care during the pandemic, including the practice’s launch of the same-day surgery program for total joint replacements.
The show is produced with cooperation from Catamount Access Television (CAT-TV).
Schneiderbauer earned her medical degree at Ludwig-Maximilians-University in Munich, Germany, and the Harvard Medical School Program for Medical Education in Massachusetts. She completed residency training at Basel University Hospital in Switzerland. In addition, she completed fellowships in joint replacement surgery and training in orthopedic oncology with the Department of Orthopaedics at the University of Miami’s Jackson Memorial Hospital in Florida. She is board certified by American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery.
After the program, the video will be available on area public access television stations. On CAT-TV, viewers will find the show on channel 1075 at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, 1:30 p.m. Monday, 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 7:30 a.m. Friday, and 7 p.m. Saturday. GNAT-TV's Comcast channel 1074 airs the program at 8 a.m. Monday, 9 p.m. Wednesday, and 1 p.m. Saturday. Videos and podcasts are on svhealthcare.org/MedicalMatters, as well as YouTube and on many podcast-hosting platforms, respectively.
To contribute questions in advance of each week’s show, e-mail wellness@svhealthcare.org or post to Facebook with #SVHCMedicalMattersWeekly.