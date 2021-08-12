BENNINGTON —Southwestern Vermont Health Care’s (SVHC) Medical Matters Weekly with Dr. Trey Dobson, a weekly interactive, multi-platform medical-themed talk show, will feature registered nurses Patricia Johnson and Caitlin Tilley, on its Wednesday, Aug. 18 program.
The show begins at 12 p.m. and Johnson and Tilley will discuss their work to improve health equity for black, indigenous, and people of color (BIPOC) communities.
Johnson has worked in the Emergency Department at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center (SVMC) since 2016. In addition, she is the director of nursing for Recovery House, an alcohol, drug, and family rehabilitation program in Wallingford.
She earned an associate’s in nursing from Vermont Technical College, a bachelor’s in criminal justice from Southern Vermont College, and a master’s in leadership from Springfield College. She has worked in social work and education roles and as an LNA since 2006. In 2021, she received the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses.
Tilley has worked at SVMC since 2014. She serves as the director of the Transitions of Care. In addition, Tilley is the chairperson of the health system’s Diversity and Inclusion Committee. She earned an associate’s in nursing from Vermont Technical College and a bachelor’s in nursing from Southern New Hampshire University. She is currently enrolled in Southern New Hampshire’s MBA program for Healthcare Administration.
