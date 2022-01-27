BENNINGTON -- Southwestern Vermont Health Care’s (SVHC) Medical Matters Weekly with Dr. Trey Dobson is pleased to welcome Michaelia St. Jacques at noon on Wednesday.
St. Jacques is an occupational therapist at SVMC's Outpatient Rehabilitation.
The show is produced with cooperation from Catamount Access Television (CAT-TV). Viewers can see Medical Matters Weekly on facebook.com/svmedicalcenter and facebook.com/CATTVBennington. The show is also available to view or download a podcast on www.svhealthcare.org/medicalmatters.
St. Jacques received her undergraduate degree in biology at Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts. She completed her masters in occupational therapy from The Sage Colleges in New York. In 2021, she earned the Certified Hand Therapist (CHT) credential from the Hand Therapy Certification Commission. She is a member of the National Board of Certified Occupational Therapists, the American Occupational Therapy Association, and the American Society of Hand Therapists.
After the program, the video will be available on area public access television stations. On CAT-TV, viewers will find the show on channel 1075 at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, 1:30 p.m. Monday, 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 7:30 a.m. Friday, and 7 p.m. Saturday. GNAT-TV's Comcast channel 1074 airs the program at 8 a.m. Monday, 9 p.m. Wednesday, and 1 p.m. Saturday.
Medical Matters Weekly is an interactive, multiplatform, guest-driven, medical-themed talk show hosted by Dr. Trey Dobson.