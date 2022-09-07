BENNINGTON — Medical Matters Weekly will host Rachel Desautels, the executive director of Girls on the Run Vermont, on Wednesday's show that airs on Facebook Live at 3 p.m.
Desautels has been the executive director of Girls on the Run Vermont since 2019, before which she served as a statewide program manager, program coordinator for Northern Vermont and a volunteer coach. She moved to Vermont after more than a dozen years working as a national television and radio media buyer in metropolitan New York. She earned a bachelor’s degree in communications and media studies from Pennsylvania State University.
The show is produced by Southwestern Vermont Health Care with cooperation from Catamount Access Television. Viewers can view on facebook.com/svmedicalcenter and facebook.com/CATTVBennington. The show is also available to view or download as a podcast on svhealthcare.org/medicalmatters.
Medical Matters Weekly features the innovative personalities who drive positive change within health care and related professions. The show addresses all aspects of creating and maintaining a healthy lifestyle for all, including food and nutrition, housing, diversity and inclusion, groundbreaking medical care, exercise, mental health, the environment, research and government.
The show is broadcast on Facebook Live, YouTube and all podcast platforms. After the program, the video is available on area public access television stations CAT-TV (Comcast channel 1075) and GNAT-TV's (Comcast channel 1074), as well as on public access stations throughout the U.S.