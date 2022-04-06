BENNINGTON -- In common conversation, the words “medical” and “anthropology” are not often found side by side. But there’s actually a whole field exploring how these two concepts overlap. It’s called Medical Anthropology. Medical Matters Weekly with Dr. Trey Dobson is pleased to welcome Carolyn Smith-Morris, PhD, one of the foremost experts in the field, at 12 p.m. on Wednesday.
The show is produced by Southwestern Vermont Health Care (SVHC) with cooperation from Catamount Access Television (CAT-TV). Viewers can see Medical Matters Weekly on facebook.com/svmedicalcenter and facebook.com/CATTVBennington. The show is also available to view or download as a podcast on www.svhealthcare.org/medicalmatters.
Smith-Morris is a medical anthropologist and professor at Southern Methodist University. Her research documents experiences of chronic disease, particularly diabetes, among Indigenous, migrant, and marginalized communities. Her books include two monographs: Diabetes Among the Pima: Stories of Survival with University of Arizona Press and Indigenous Communalism with Rutgers University Press. She has published two edited volumes: Chronic Conditions, Fluid States, with Lenore Manderson and Rutgers University Press, and Diagnostic Controversy from Routledge Press. She is also a contributing writer with Cultural Survival in support of Indigenous rights.
Smith-Morris received her bachelor’s in anthropology from Emory University, a master’s in rehabilitation services from Florida State University, and her master’s and PhD in anthropology from the University of Arizona. She is the current president of the Society for Medical Anthropology.
Medical Matters Weekly features the innovative personalities who drive positive change within health care and related professions. The show addresses all aspects of creating and maintaining a healthy lifestyle, including food and nutrition, housing, diversity and inclusion, groundbreaking medical care, exercise, mental health, the environment, research, and government.