NORTH ADAMS, MASS. -- After two years of virtual ceremonies, the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts will honor the Class of 2022 in person, bringing together family, friends, and the campus community, at its 123rd Commencement Exercises on May 14 at 11 a.m. in the Amsler Campus Center Gymnasium. This is a ticketed event for graduates, their families and friends.
This year's commencement speaker and honorary doctorate recipient is Massachusetts Commissioner of Higher Education Carlos E. Santiago, who is responsible for providing overall direction to public higher education in Massachusetts and helping shape state-level policies that maximize the benefits of higher education to the Commonwealth and its citizens.
In addition, MCLA will confer honorary doctorates to two other outstanding members of our academic community: former North Adams Mayor and current Berkshire United Way President and CEO Thomas W. Bernard, and outgoing MCLA Trustee Susan Gold, a longtime MCLA trustee and community member who has worked tirelessly to advance the mission of the College and the quality of life in Berkshire County.
Students will line up at MCLA’s gates between 10:30 and 10:45 a.m.
Masks are required for all guests and visitors inside campus buildings and at the commencement ceremony. No exceptions will be made. Any visitor over the age of 2 will be required to mask.
For more information, visit www.mcla.edu/commencement.