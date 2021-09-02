NORTH BENNINGTON — Due to exciting renovations and much-needed repairs to the McCullough Library building, the Friends of the McCullough Library have postponed their annual Book & Bake Sale until 2022.
The Friends of the Library are offering an online auction in its place. Bidding will open at 10 a.m. today, and will close on Sunday, September 19 at 7 p.m., with extended bidding in place for items bid on in the last five minutes of the auction.
The auction link is: https://www.32auctions.com/McCulloughLibrary2021
The auction includes more than 80 items, many of which could make fabulous gifts. Shipping is available for some auction items, and top bidders will be able to pick up their items at the library starting September 20.
All proceeds from this fundraiser will directly fund the McCullough Library's award-winning free community events for all ages, the popular Summer Reading Club for Kids, craft kit supplies, free access to ebooks and digital audiobooks, magazine subscriptions, and new library furnishings.
