NORTH BENNINGTON -- Through the generosity of a regional partner foundation, the John G. McCullough Free Library in North Bennington was awarded a $5,000 grant from the Association for Rural and Small Libraries to help offset the cost of 18 exceptionally sturdy, attractive, and comfortable new chairs for adults on the library's first floor. Library members and visitors have requested new chairs for many years, and replacing the chairs is part of the library's current strategic plan.
Individuals, businesses and organizations can sponsor a chair for $500. Sponsored chairs will feature a small brass plaque with a name or inscription of the sponsor's choice.
The chairs are currently on order and will be on site before the library building reopens to the public later this year, after extensive renovations and much-needed repairs are complete.
Those who would like to sponsor a chair are encouraged to contact Library Director Jennie Rozycki at 802.447.7121 or at mclibrary@comcast.net.
The Association for Rural & Small Libraries builds strong communities through professional development and elevating the impact of rural and small libraries.