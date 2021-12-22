BENNINGTON — A local library invites all to ring in the new year with music at an upcoming virtual event. McCullough Library scheduled its Virtual Cello Concert for 7 p.m. Dec. 31.
The event will be streamed on the library's Facebook page at facebook.com/mcculloughfreelibrary.
Cellist Michael Finckel will play The John G. McCullough Free Library, The Left Bank, and Blue Rider Productions. The McCullough Library is collaborating with Blue Rider Events and The Left Bank to ensure that this tradition adapts to these changing times.
The Watch Party will feature cellist Michael Finckel, who will perform a Bach suite and other works for cello.
The concert will be recorded and edited by master folk musician, music historian, and veteran video and sound recordist Steve Gillette, whose work can be found at AbouttheSong.com.
A native of Bennington, Michael Finckel comes from a family of musicians. Both his parents were teachers and performers of music. Finckel, now based in New York, is a soloist, chamber musician, composer, teacher and conductor. He currently teaches at the Mannes School of Music in New York, and for more than 25 years has been conductor and music director of North Bennington’s Sage City Symphony, one of the outstanding community orchestras in the country.
The concert is free, though donations are appreciated and help keep the series alive. Donations can be sent to the McCullough Library, PO Box 339, North Bennington, VT 05257. Checks should be made out to "McCullough Free Library" with “Concert” in the memo line at the bottom.
With questions, contact Jennie Rozycki at 802-447-7121.