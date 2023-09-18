NORTH BENNINGTON — The Friends of the McCullough Library are hosting an auction fundraiser instead of a Book & Bake Sale.
Visit https://www.32auctions.com/FOTML23 to view the 88 items on offer, or stop by the library to view the printed auction catalog. The virtual auction will end Friday at 6 p.m.
Free local delivery and shipping options are available for many auction items.
Closing bids from the virtual auction will become the opening bids for a live auction event on Saturday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Old First Church Carriage Barn (One Monument Circle, Old Bennington, 05201). This is the blue and white building located at the foot of the monument. Join fellow library supporters for free dessert and your best chance to win the items you've had your eye on.
Can't make it to the live auction event? We advise you bid high in the virtual auction.
Supporters can also consider one of the sponsorship opportunities listed in the auction.
All auction proceeds will directly fund free library events for all ages, craft supplies, museum passes, Libby (the library's popular ebook and digital audiobook lending service), magazine subscriptions, and more.
Please note — the library cannot accept book donations at this time.