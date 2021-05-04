BENNINGTON -- This month’s Walloomsac Walk offers a great opportunity for everyone in the community to enjoy the Pathway’s newly rushing waters and spring greenery. The walk is open to people and pets of all ages.
The walk will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 15, and start at the People’s Park on Depot Street between Main Street and River Street. The walk leader will be holding up an orange flag. This leisurely stroll is perfect for people and pets of all to get to know one another and to enjoy the beauty of the path and the river. There will be a refreshments and an opportunity for walkers to offers suggestions on beautification and safety.
Last month’s walk drew about 70 people thanks to the support of VFW Post 1332 and the growing popularity of the walks, which are held on the third Saturday morning of every month. Attendees are asked to wear a mask and observe social distancing from non-family members.