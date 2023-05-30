BENNINGTON — The Mt. Anthony Union Middle School (MAUMS) Youth Leadership Group (YLG) is hosting a Community Dialogue Night at the school on Thursday to talk about youth vaping prevention. Families, caregivers and interested community members are invited to attend to learn about YLG’s efforts to prevent and reduce youth vaping in the school and community.
Youth use of electronic vapor products (vapes) has been on the rise nationally and is widely considered to be a public health crisis, with more than 2.5 million youth reporting use of e-cigarettes in 2022. According to the 2021 Vermont Youth Risk Survey, approximately one in 10 middle school students report they have tried a vape product.
Vape products contain nicotine, which can harm the developing brain. Exposure to nicotine during adolescence can impact learning, memory, and mental health, and can also increase the risk for future addiction to other substances. Many vape products come in packaging and flavors that appeal to youth, and these flavored products contain toxic chemicals that may cause cancer and lung disease.
This year, the YLG collaborated with the Vermont Department of Health - Bennington Office to conduct an audit of local convenience stores to learn more about the accessibility of tobacco and vape products in Bennington. Rory Price, public health specialist at the Department of Health, will be the guest speaker at the Community Dialogue and will share information about audit findings and efforts to work with local retailers to support healthy youth and families.
Community Dialogue Night will be held in the MAUMS Cafeteria from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Light refreshments will be served. Registration is not required, but is encouraged. If you have questions, contact Katie West, SVSU Public Information Coordinator, at katie.west@svsu.org.
MAUMS is located at 747 East Road, Bennington.