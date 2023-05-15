BENNINGTON — Mt. Anthony Union Middle School released its list of second-trimester of honor-roll students for the 2022 to 2023 school year.
Eighth-grade honors
McKenna Becker, Lauren Bubier, Avery Camarda, Spencer Cottrell, Gavin Cross, Kennedy Dence, Chelsea Jonker, Sophie Kaufer, Kayla Kilbride, Jack LaPointe, Vitalia Olson, Kaleb Ordway, Audrey Parks, Kohen Peters-Graskey, Rylee Pfindel, Sadie Sekora, Allen Shi, Laina Siclari, Avy Sweet, Akeila Thomas, Andrew Weber.
Seventh-grade honors
Adrian Coulter, Bryce Eggsware, Jaron Fang, Ace Gates, Peyton Jones, Violet Kinney, Nieve McKenna, Hansni Patel, Jimit Patel, Michael Seddon, Thea Shortt, Wyatt Taylor.
Sixth-grade honors
Landon Becker, Noah Burgess, Gavin Foster, John Kosmas, Nina La Tocha, Davin Lebeau, Larissa Lumsden, Hanna McCray, Johann Meerwarth, Quentin Phillips, Julia Ponessi, Miles Smith.