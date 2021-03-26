The following students were named to the Mount Anthony Union Middle School first trimester honor roll for the 2020-21 school year:
Santi Baker, Lucius Bates, Xavier Belcarris, Patrick Berres, Liam Burke, Morgan Cable, Avery Camarda, Eva Cross, Abigail Foster, Jillian Glaski, Reilly Granger, Noah Green, Alicia Harrington, Korey Harrington, Samuel Herbert, Colby Hill, Erica Jansch, Margaret LaBatt, Brodi Lewis, Emily Maikoo, Ryan Marsden, Danielle McDermott, Madisyn Moore, Henry Morrison, Faith Mychack, Ryan Nesbit, Ella Palisano, Aurora Rella-Neill, Abigale Sekora, Sadie Sekora, Taya Sharpe, Allen Shi, Kendra Shulman, Laina Siclari, Bruce Skorupski, Sky Stevens, Haleigh Thompson, Bryce Tienken, Ava Vickers, Kenlee Wade, Joshua Webb, Tanis White, Veda White and Selah Wiegers.
Local students recognized for achievement
Cassandra Bovie of Cambridge, N.Y. and William French of Arlington were named to the fall 2020 dean's list at Nazareth College.
Hannah Pinkus and Charles Citron of Manchester Center earned the dean's award with distinction at Colgate University for the fall 2020 semester.
Aaron Boles, of Wilmington, has been named to Emerson College's dean's list for the fall 2020 semester.
Austin Buttle of Shaftsbury was named to fall 2020 dean's list at The Citadel.
John White of West Dover has earned a bachelor of science, nursing degree from Western Governors University.
SUNY Morrisville recently announced that Karlie Telford of Eagle Bridge, N.Y. was named to the dean's list for the fall 2020 semester.
Baylee Ports of North Bennington was named to the 2020 fall semester dean's list at Simmons University in Boston.
Daniel Carvajal of Bennington was named to the dean's list at LIM College for the fall 2020 semester.
Sarah Wood of North Bennington was named to the dean's list at Bates College for the fall semester ending in December 2020.
Mary Miles from Manchester Center has been selected for inclusion on St. Lawrence University's dean's list for academic achievement during the fall 2020 semester.
SUNY Delhi recognizes Samuel Irion of Arlington for academic achievement in being named to the dean's list for the fall 2020 semester.
The University of Hartford announced that Morgen Janovsky of Wilmington has been named to its president's honors list for fall 2020.
Carley Lund of Pawlet has been named to Adelphi University's fall 2020 dean's list.