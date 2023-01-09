BENNINGTON — Mount Anthony Union High School will again host "The British Invasion" — a concert featuring a wide variety of songs by artists like The Beatles, David Bowie, Bad Company, Cheap Trick, Rod Stewart, Fleetwood Mac and many more.
Performers include MAU students, staff, alumni and community members. This year’s show will feature a performance by Vermont’s own 8084.
The show will be held on Jan. 21 at 7 p.m. in the MAU auditorium.
This event is a fundraiser for the MAU Sound and Stage Club.
Tickets are $10 and and can be purchased through the online box office mauhsvt.booktix.com or at the door.