BENNINGTON — Three students from Mount Anthony Union High School were selected as College Board National Recognition Program awardees.
Senior Elias Poling, and juniors Luisa Novelli and Thomas Scheetz, gained the National Rural and Small Town Award due to their outstanding performance on their PSAT and AP Exams.
“We work really hard, so it was nice to be recognized,” said Novelli. “It’s important that the College Board calls out small towns specifically. So many people in small towns don’t have the resources that big cities have, so it’s important.”
Some of the advanced classes that the students took to qualify them for the honor include European history, U.S. history, biology and English.
“The AP level classes all seem to fit together,” said Sheetz. “In my U.S. history class there was a lot of European history wrapped into it. The European history informs and gives context to what we are learning now.”
In the end, the students are just thankful for the opportunities that MAU has given them.
“We are all just extremely honored,” said Poling. “There are a lot of kids who take a lot of different APs and who do well on their PSATs. The fact that we were the ones chosen really is a big honor.”