BENNINGTON -- The MAU Patriot Players are excited to present Mamma Mia! on May 19 and 20 at 7 p.m., and May 21 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
The play, based on the band ABBA's hits, tell the hilarious story of a young woman's search for her birth father. This sunny and funny tale unfolds on a Greek island paradise. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter's quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother's past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago.
The story-telling magic of ABBA's timeless songs propels this enchanting tale of love, laughter and friendship, creating an unforgettable show. A large cast, non-stop laughs and explosive dance numbers combine to make Mamma Mia! a guaranteed smash hit. A mother. A daughter. Three possible dads. And a trip down the aisle you'll never forget.
Tickets go on sale at 7 a.m. on Monday at mauhsvt.booktix.com.
Tickets can also be purchased in the MAU main office during regular school hours.